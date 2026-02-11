Retired Candy Heart Messages That Time (Thankfully) Left Behind 💘

Some Valentine’s traditions refuse to die. Chocolate boxes, awkward dinner reservations, and those tiny chalky candy hearts that somehow taste like nostalgia and drywall at the same time.

Conversation hearts have been a seasonal staple forever, known as much for their messages as their questionable texture.

Classics like “Be Mine” and “XOXO” still do the romantic heavy lifting, but over the years, plenty of phrases have quietly been retired… and honestly, some of them deserved it.

At their peak, candy maker Necco was reportedly producing billions of Sweethearts each year. The company eventually went bankrupt, proving that even iconic Valentine’s candy isn’t immune to real-world drama.

Still, the hearts themselves survived, and they keep reappearing every February like glitter after a craft night.

What’s changed most isn’t the candy. It’s the language stamped on it. Pop culture moves fast, and what felt trendy once can age like a flip phone in a drawer.

Take “Love Shak,” clearly riding the wave of The B-52’s era. Cute then. Confusing now. The same goes for a pile of phrases that feel frozen in time or oddly specific.

Among the retired messages:

Swing Time

Summr Levin

Vogue

Saucy Boy

Go Fly a Kite

Fax Me

Beez Neez

Dig Me

Page Me

1-800 Cupid

On Fleek

Pen Pal

Girl Power

Moon Beam

Excuse My Dust

Web Site

Luv Me Tender

Goat

Tweet Me

Some feel charmingly vintage. Others feel like they were approved during a meeting where someone said, “This’ll be huge with the youths,” and nobody stopped them.

Candy hearts may be small, chalky, and slightly confusing, but they’ve always doubled as a time capsule. One bite and suddenly you’re transported to whatever era thought “Page Me” was peak romance. And honestly, that’s half the fun.

Five candy heart messages, Barrie edition:

Meet Me @ Kempenfelt 💙 You Had Me @ Timmies ☕ Barrie Babe 😘 Skate Date? ⛸️ Love You More Than Summer @ The Lake 🌊💘