Sweethearts Is Releasing “Practical” Conversation Hearts, and Romance Has Officially Filed for Bankruptcy

Is there anything more romantic than splitting rent and sharing a Netflix password? Apparently, Sweethearts doesn’t think so.

The candy brand has announced a new line of “practical” conversation hearts just in time for Valentine’s Day. Don’t panic, the classic messages like “Marry Me” and “Cutie Pie” aren’t going anywhere. They’re just being joined by some very realistic options for modern love.

According to the press release, the new hearts are inspired by dating in 2026 and what couples actually talk about now. The five new messages are: “SPLIT RENT,” “CAR POOL,” “BUY N BULK,” “COOK FOR 2,” and “SHARE LOGN.”

Yes, LOGN. Apparently, there wasn’t room for the “I,” which honestly feels very on-brand for today’s economy.

Sweethearts isn’t saying this is strictly a Gen Z thing, though it definitely feels like it. The collection is officially called “Love in This Economy.” Which reads much better if you say it out loud like, “Love??? In THIS economy??”

And there’s a reason for the shift. A recent poll found that money worries are affecting Valentine’s Day plans for about 80% of Americans this year. Romance is still alive; it just needs to budget better.

The same poll also revealed that the top Valentine’s gifts are still candy, cards, and flowers. So love may be stressed, but it’s still predictable.

If This Feels Like a Pattern, It Kind of Is



In 2024, Sweethearts leaned into “situationship” culture with intentionally blurry messages.



In 2025, they went full chaos and released scannable hearts that linked to heart-shaped headstones.



And last October, they sold all-white hearts with no messages at all, a Halloween-themed tribute to ghosting.

This year’s message is clear: romance isn’t dead. It just wants you to Venmo your half. 💔🍬