Retirees Are Living Their Best Lives—And It's Pretty Jealousy-Inducing

Retirement used to be synonymous with slowing down, but today’s retirees are rewriting the script. According to a recent study, they’re living lives that would make their younger selves green with envy.

Imagine the Benjamin Button effect, but for lifestyle—retirees are feeling more vibrant and adventurous than ever before, and they’ve got big plans for this next chapter.

The Retirement Reinvention

Forget the old stereotypes of retirement. Today’s retirees are diving headfirst into what’s being dubbed a “retirement reinvention,” transforming themselves into versions that are unrecognizable from their past selves. This isn’t just about finally having time to relax; it’s about embracing new opportunities and experiences that they never had time for during their working years.

One of the biggest changes? Travel. A majority of retirees are planning to embark on the trip of a lifetime—something they couldn’t do during their careers because of budget constraints and lack of job flexibility. Now, with more freedom and possibly a bit more financial cushion, they’re making up for lost time, with travel plans that would make any jet-setter proud.

Side Hustles and Hobbies: Keeping Life Interesting

But it’s not all about packing suitcases. Many retirees are also picking up side hustles—not out of necessity, but to keep life interesting and to bring in a little extra income. Whether it’s starting a small business, freelancing, or monetizing a passion project, they’re keeping their minds active and wallets a little fuller.

In their downtime, hobbies are taking centre stage. Nearly half of retirees are revisiting old passions, while others are diving into new ones. From gardening and cooking to picking up a new sport or learning an instrument, there’s no shortage of ways they’re keeping busy. Some are even learning new languages, perhaps to enhance their travel experiences.

Finding Love and Companionship

And let’s not forget about love. Nearly one in six retirees are hitting the dating scene, looking to find “the one” or simply to enjoy the thrill of companionship. After all, with all these adventures on the horizon, why not share them with someone special?

Top Hobbies of Today’s Retirees

Gardening - 43%

- 43% Reading - 42%

- 42% Cooking - 38%

- 38% Baking - 28%

- 28% Fishing - 22%

- 22% Painting - 17%

- 17% Writing - 17%

- 17% Learning a new language - 16%

- 16% Photography - 15%

- 15% Sewing - 14%

- 14% Learning an instrument - 11%

- 11% A sport - 11%

- 11% Carpentry - 9%

- 9% Dance - 9%

- 9% Pickleball - 9%

- 9% Singing - 7%

- 7% Stand-up comedy - 2%

Retirement today is all about living your best life, whatever that means to you. Whether it’s exploring the world, picking up a new hobby, or finding love, retirees are showing that this stage of life can be the most exciting yet. Who knew retirement could look this good?