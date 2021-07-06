Richard Donner, Director Of Lethal Weapon Has Died

Not only did he bring us the Lethal Weapon franchise but he was also behind movies like Scrooged, The Goonies, The Omen, and Conspiracy Theory.

He began directing films in the late ’60s before he spent almost two decades working on TV projects like The Loretta Young Show and wanted: Dead or Alive.

He’s most famous for directing the first two Superman movies which starred Christopher Reeves, but we are forever grateful for Lethal Weapon!