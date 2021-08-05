Rihanna Is Now The Richest Female Musician In The World

She’s been topping the Hip Hop and Pop music charts for years and has now entered an exclusive club.

Thanks to her wildly popular Fenty Beauty line and Savage x Fenty lingerie company, Rihi is now ranked among the world’s elite moneymakers, crossing the billionaire threshold and seating her just behind Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.

audacy.com reports, Rihanna is now worth an estimated $1.7 billion according to Forbes, with the bulk of her bank (an estimated $1.4 billion) coming from the value of Fenty Beauty, worth a conservative $2.8 billion of which she owns 50%. RiRi’s lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, is worth an estimated $270 million, and the rest comes from her record and film sales.

Late last year, RiRi, Oprah, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift were all included on Forbes’ annual list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, where they shared space with the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and Vice-President Kamala Harris.