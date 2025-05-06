Rihanna Is Pregnant with Baby #3 — and She Made the Announcement Fashionably Late

The pop star, beauty mogul, and walking slay machine showed up last (naturally) to the 2025 Met Gala in New York and dropped the baby bombshell in the most Rihanna way possible: casually, stylishly, and while stealing all the attention on the carpet.

This year’s Met Gala theme? “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” — a night dedicated to menswear, but trust RiRi to flip the script and make it all about maternity fashion.

She arrived fashionably (and literally) late, joining partner and Met Gala co-chair A$AP Rocky, who confirmed the pregnancy news on the red carpet. We love a supportive dad moment.

RELATED: Rihanna Is Ready For More Kids!

The couple already shares two adorably named sons: RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, born in August 2023. Now it looks like their growing family is getting even bigger — and we’re already placing bets on what unique baby name they’ll pick next. (Rhythm? Rebel? You know it’s going to be cool.)

If there’s one thing Rihanna knows how to do (besides dominate every industry she touches), it’s deliver a jaw-dropping pregnancy moment. Her first baby debut?

A paparazzi-style photoshoot in Harlem while draped in vintage Chanel. For baby number two, she casually announced it by performing the Super Bowl halftime show in a red jumpsuit, bump and all. Iconic.

Now with baby number three, she’s once again turned a red carpet into a runway-meets-family-announcement — and honestly, we wouldn’t want it any other way.