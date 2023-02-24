Rihanna To Sing ‘Lift Me Up’ At The Oscars Next Month

Rihanna will follow up her soaring Super Bowl halftime show with a performance at the Super Bowl of movies — the Oscars.

Producers said Thursday that Rihanna will sing “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Lift Me Up,” with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson and lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler is nominated for original song. It is Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

Rihanna is the favourite to win this category this year!

More than 3,100 Oscar statuettes have been handed out in the past 95 years. Of those, only 18 were awarded to Black women. This year, five Black women are nominated for Oscars, all from the Marvel superhero sequel — Angela Bassett (supporting actress), Ruth E. Carter (costume design), Camille Friend (makeup and hairstyling), Rihanna and Tems (original song). Six of the seven Black nominees in all 23 categories this year come from “Wakanda Forever.” If Carter wins, she’ll be the first Black woman to win more than one statuette in any category.

Seven original song winners in Oscar history have had Black artists attached. Of the seven, two included Black women — Irene Cara (“Flashdance”) and H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). Will Rihanna join this elite group?

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on March 12.