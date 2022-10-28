Rihanna Lift Me Up’ Is Here!

The day has finally arrived! After more than six years of us impatiently waiting for Rihanna to drop new music, her brand new song “Lift Me Up,” has officially dropped.

It’s the lead single of the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack. The title track was written as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and the film’s writer and director Ryan Coogler.

Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the original Black Panther film and various other Marvel projects, died of colon cancer in 2020 at 43. Wakanda Forever centers on Wakanda’s leaders, played by Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as they grapple with the death of their ruler and fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers.

The last time Rihanna released music was in 2016, with her eighth studio album, ANTI. Since then, The Navy (aka her loyal fanbase) has been impatiently waiting for her this day to arrive.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes out on November 11th!