Ring’s $100,000 Halloween Challenge: Capture a Real Ghost on Camera

Ring, the well-known doorbell camera company, has put out a Halloween challenge that’s spooky enough to catch anyone’s attention. They’re calling it the “Great Ghost Search,” and they’re offering a whopping $100,000 for undeniable footage of a real ghost.

Sound easy? Well, here’s the catch. Only footage filmed on a Ring device will count, and the video must be no longer than 30 seconds. So, if you think you’ve spotted a spirit but filmed it on your Nest cam, don’t even bother trying to send it in!

What Ring Is Looking For

The contest kicked off last month, and submissions are open until November 1st. Ring is no stranger to paranormal-themed contests; last year, they hosted the “Out of This World” search, where they offered big bucks for authentic footage of aliens. Sadly, no one delivered, and the prize went unclaimed.

This year, if no one manages to nab proof of a ghost on a Ring camera, the $100,000 will go to the video their judges find most unique and entertaining. So if you don’t actually believe in ghosts but have a knack for creativity, you might still be in with a shot. Just make sure your clip is spooky enough to stand out!

How to Enter

If you’re ready to join the hunt, submit your 30-second-or-less video through Ring’s contest page by November 1st. Who knows? This could be your ticket to a Halloween that’s a bit richer—and definitely more haunted!