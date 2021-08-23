Roaching Is Another Dating Term, But Do You Know What It Means?

“Roaching” describes the act of secretly dating and sleeping with multiple people. Us 90s kids called them players!

The term was coined by AskMen, and matchmaker Susan Trombetti who says that the term ‘comes from the ickiness of seeing one of these nasty little bugs but knowing when you turn the lights on, there are lots of them’.

The gross bit of roaching is the secrecy. A roacher won’t be open about what they’re up to, leaving you feeling like a bit of an idiot when you realize you’re not the only person they’re romancing.

So, what are some signs that you’re being roached? And what can you do about it?

Signs of roaching

There are some signs that the person you’re dating is seeing other people behind your back: