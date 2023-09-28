Rob Schneider Cancels Trip to Canada Over Nazi Tribute In Parliament

Rob Schneider had plans to vacation in Canada but has decided to cancel after Justin Trudeau’s Liberals led a parliamentary tribute to a Nazi in the House of Commons last week.

“I cancelled my trip to Canada,” Schneider, whose father is Jewish, wrote on X. “Trudeau’s tyranny against peaceful trucker protesters seems insignificant (compared) to this despicable and outrageous act of honouring one of ADOLF HITLER’S NAZI SS Soldiers by the Canadian Parliament. No words …”

During an official visit from Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy last Friday, disgraced House Speaker Anthony Rota honoured 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka who served as part of a voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis and was also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division or the SS 14th Waffen Division.

Schneider is just one of many names lashing out at the Canadian Government.