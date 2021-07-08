Robert Downey Jr.’s Father Dies At 85

Robert Downey Sr. and father of Robert Downey Jr., has died.

The Hollywood director had been suffering from Parkinson’s Disease according to his wife.

As a Director, Downey Sr. was best known for “Putney Swope” however; he also appeared in several movies including “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” and “The Family Man.”

He is survived by his third wife, author Rosemary Rogers, whom he married in 1998. Robert Downey Jr. is his son from his first marriage to Elsie Ann Ford.