Robert Irwin Brings Everyone (and Themselves) to Tears on Dancing with the Stars 💔✨

It was one of those moments on Dancing with the Stars — the kind that reminds you why this show still hits you right in the heart. On Tuesday night’s Dedication Night, Robert Irwin, the 21-year-old conservationist (and yes, son of the legendary Steve Irwin), brought the ballroom — and pretty much everyone watching — to tears.

Robert danced with partner Witney Carson to Phil Collins’ “You’ll Be in My Heart,” dedicating the performance to his mom, Terri Irwin. Before the routine, Robert opened up about how much his mom has meant to him since losing his dad, Steve, when he was just a little boy. “At every milestone, when I just wish my dad was there… she was there, and that was enough,” he said.

Terri even stopped by rehearsals and joked that she was “there to cry.” She also shared how Robert and Bindi helped her smile again after losing Steve: “Because of them, I could get up every morning. Every day, I’m a proud mama.”

When the performance ended, Terri joined Robert and Witney on stage, and his sister Bindi ran to hug him — a total tearjerker moment. The judges could barely get through their critiques:

Bruno Tonioli told Robert, “Your father is looking at you, kid, and he’s smiling. You gave us your heart and soul.”

Carrie Ann Inaba added, “Terri, if I could have had kids, I’d want them to be like Robert.”

And Derek Hough, who once danced with Bindi, broke down saying, “The world needs the Irwin family.”

And as if that wasn’t emotional enough, Robert also revealed that his beloved dog, Stella, was recently diagnosed with cancer. He shared on social media that this dance was a way to channel all that pain and love — not just for his mom, but for anyone who’s lost someone special.

“This dance is for my mum,” he said, “for anyone who’s lost someone… and for all the strong mothers of the world who deserve recognition.”

If you missed it, here's the clip — just maybe grab some tissues first.