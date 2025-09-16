Robert Munsch: A Beloved Canadian Storyteller Faces His Final Chapter with Courage

Robert Munsch, one of Canada’s most cherished authors, has touched countless lives with his unforgettable children’s stories. From Love You Forever to The Paper Bag Princess and Mortimer, his books have been bedtime staples for families across the country and around the world. Now at 80, Munsch is preparing for the most personal chapter of his life after being approved for medical assistance in dying (MAID).

A Choice Made with Dignity

Munsch, who shared his dementia diagnosis publicly in 2021, revealed that he applied for MAID after reflecting on the difficult passing of one of his brothers from Lou Gehrig’s disease. His decision, he explained, comes from a place of wanting dignity and peace rather than prolonged suffering. While a date has not been set, he has chosen to face this chapter with the same thoughtfulness and honesty that have defined much of his life.

A Legacy That Lives Forever

With more than 70 books written, millions of copies sold, and translations into 20 languages, Robert Munsch’s influence is woven into the fabric of Canadian childhood. His stories—silly, heartfelt, and always attentive to the voices of children—remain a source of comfort and joy for generations.

Munsch’s legacy has been recognized in many ways: through his induction into the Order of Canada, a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, and even schools named in his honour. But perhaps his greatest achievement is simpler—the way he helped children feel seen, heard, and celebrated through his storytelling.

An Inspiration for Canadians

While his health journey is difficult, Munsch continues to inspire by demonstrating courage, openness, and love for the life he has lived. His decision to take control of his story, even in its final chapter, is a reminder of the importance of dignity, compassion, and choice.

For Canadians, Robert Munsch will forever be more than just an author. He is a storyteller who gave us laughter, tears, and the timeless words: “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always.” His books will continue to be read aloud in living rooms, classrooms, and libraries, ensuring that his voice lives on long after the page is turned.