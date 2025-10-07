Legendary Canadian Rock Band Rush Is Hitting the Road Again 🇨🇦🎸

It’s official: Rush is back — and Canada just collectively yelled, “YYZ, let’s go!”

A decade after their last tour and following years of politely declining eye-watering offers to reunite, the surviving members of Rush are returning to the stage. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson will hit the road next summer for a limited-run tour honouring their legendary catalogue and the memory of their late drummer, Neil Peart.

From “Evening of Conversation” to Major Announcement

The news dropped Sunday night during what was billed as a casual “evening of conversation” at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — which, in true Canadian fashion, turned into a massive surprise announcement.

Fans were stunned when the duo revealed they’ll launch the “Fifty Something” Tour on June 7 at the Kia Forum near Los Angeles — the same venue where they wrapped their last tour in 2015. From there, they’ll rock Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, and finally Toronto, with shows on August 7 and 9 at Scotiabank Arena. The final stop (for now) lands September 17 in Cleveland — but with the dates spaced throughout the summer, there’s room for a few more encores if they’re feeling it.

Remembering Neil Peart

Rush’s 2015 tour wasn’t meant to be their last. Lee and Lifeson were eager to keep going, but Peart — ever the perfectionist — was simply done with life on the road. When he passed away in 2020 at age 67 after a private battle with brain cancer, many assumed that was truly the end for Rush.

But as Lee and Lifeson began jamming again in Geddy’s Toronto home studio, they realized the chemistry — and the joy — were still there. “We just missed making noise together,” Lee told the audience.

A Legacy That Still Echoes

Across nearly five decades, Rush released 19 studio albums, earned a loyal global fanbase, and inspired generations of musicians — all while staying deeply, unapologetically Canadian. Their mix of technical mastery, poetic lyrics, and a bit of nerdy charm made them one of the most respected rock bands in history.

So, this summer’s tour isn’t just a comeback. It’s a victory lap — for friendship, for music, and for a band that never really left our hearts (or our playlists).

TICKETS, on sale now...