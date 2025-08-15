Listen Live

The Best Move in Rock, Paper, Scissors (According to Science… Well, a Survey) ✊✋✌️

Lifestyle
Published August 15, 2025
By Charlie

The next time you need to decide who’s doing the dishes or who gets shotgun, you might want to keep this little cheat code in mind.

A new survey asked thousands of people what they’re most likely to throw in Rock, Paper, Scissors — and the runaway favourite was ROCK.

  • 34% usually choose rock
  • 23% go for scissors
  • 20% choose paper
  • The rest either mix it up or have no idea what they usually pick

Translation: Your best opening move is paper, because odds are your opponent is going to start with rock.

Bonus: Other Game-of-Chance Secrets

Coin Flips 🪙

  • 59% call heads
  • 21% call tails
  • 19% don’t have a preference
    So if you’re calling it, tails might give you a tiny edge.

Pick a Number Between 1 and 10 🔢

  • The clear winner? 7 — chosen by a whopping 36% of people.
  • 5 is a distant second at 12%.
  • Least popular picks: 1 (1%) and 10 (2%). If you want to be tricky, choose one of those.

Bottom line: In games of “pure chance,” people are actually pretty predictable. Now go forth and win that last slice of pizza.

