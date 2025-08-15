The Best Move in Rock, Paper, Scissors (According to Science… Well, a Survey) ✊✋✌️
The next time you need to decide who’s doing the dishes or who gets shotgun, you might want to keep this little cheat code in mind.
A new survey asked thousands of people what they’re most likely to throw in Rock, Paper, Scissors — and the runaway favourite was ROCK.
- 34% usually choose rock
- 23% go for scissors
- 20% choose paper
- The rest either mix it up or have no idea what they usually pick
Translation: Your best opening move is paper, because odds are your opponent is going to start with rock.
Bonus: Other Game-of-Chance Secrets
Coin Flips 🪙
- 59% call heads
- 21% call tails
- 19% don’t have a preference
So if you’re calling it, tails might give you a tiny edge.
Pick a Number Between 1 and 10 🔢
- The clear winner? 7 — chosen by a whopping 36% of people.
- 5 is a distant second at 12%.
- Least popular picks: 1 (1%) and 10 (2%). If you want to be tricky, choose one of those.
Bottom line: In games of “pure chance,” people are actually pretty predictable. Now go forth and win that last slice of pizza.
