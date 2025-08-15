The Best Move in Rock, Paper, Scissors (According to Science… Well, a Survey) ✊✋✌️

The next time you need to decide who’s doing the dishes or who gets shotgun, you might want to keep this little cheat code in mind.

A new survey asked thousands of people what they’re most likely to throw in Rock, Paper, Scissors — and the runaway favourite was ROCK.

34% usually choose rock

usually choose rock 23% go for scissors

go for scissors 20% choose paper

choose paper The rest either mix it up or have no idea what they usually pick

Translation: Your best opening move is paper, because odds are your opponent is going to start with rock.

Bonus: Other Game-of-Chance Secrets

Coin Flips 🪙

59% call heads

21% call tails

19% don’t have a preference

So if you’re calling it, tails might give you a tiny edge.

Pick a Number Between 1 and 10 🔢

The clear winner? 7 — chosen by a whopping 36% of people.

— chosen by a whopping 36% of people. 5 is a distant second at 12%.

Least popular picks: 1 (1%) and 10 (2%). If you want to be tricky, choose one of those.

Bottom line: In games of “pure chance,” people are actually pretty predictable. Now go forth and win that last slice of pizza.