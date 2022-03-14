Rod Stewart Fixes Potholes Near His Home In England Because His Ferrari Can’t Handle the Bumps

Rob Stewart has taken it upon himself to fix up the road near his home in Essex, in the southeast part of England.

He’s been posting videos on social media to express his frustration with the state of the roads in his neighbourhood.

In one of the videos posted on Instagram, he says: “People are bashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tire. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all.”

While Rod has the cash flow to just pay someone to do this dirty job, he’s been out there wearing a high-vis vest shovelling ash fault.

In response to his social media post, an Essex County Council cabinet member has promised to investigate the issue.

Lee Scott, Cabinet Member for Highways Maintenance at Essex County Council, said he’d only just been made aware of the problem but he pledged to “rectify” the situation.

He said: “This was brought to my attention this morning, and I have asked for an official report as quickly as possible. I will endeavour to rectify it.” Lee also urged other people not to try to repair potholes themselves.

He explained: “You can’t take matters into your own hands. “People must always report potholes to the council and we will fix anything dangerous.”