The Six Rudest Things You Can Do as a Houseguest 🛏️🙅

Ever hosted someone who made you secretly wish you’d booked them a hotel instead? According to HuffPost, these are the six worst things you can do as an overnight guest. If you’ve done any of these… maybe just bring wine next time.

1. Snooping 👀

Medicine cabinets, drawers, closets — hands off! If you need tweezers, ask. Don’t treat your host’s house like a thrift shop.

2. Making a Mess and Hiding It 🍷

Spilled wine on the couch? Don’t just flip the cushion and hope for the best. Tell them. Bonus: honesty usually gets you forgiveness (and maybe even another pour).

3. Critiquing Their Parenting 👶

They’re letting you crash for free — don’t return the favour with unsolicited parenting tips. (Yes, even if you’re Grandma.)

4. Not Helping Out 🧽

No one’s asking you to remodel the kitchen, but rinsing a dish won’t kill you. Pitch in. It’s the houseguest version of tipping.

5. Expecting the Keys 🚗

Your host’s car is not an Uber. If you’ll need wheels, plan and rent one. Don’t just jingle their keys and assume.

6. Being Velcro 🙃

Your host is not your personal tour guide. Give them space, let them have alone time, and maybe even leave the house solo. (Shocking, I know.)

So, the moral? Be tidy, be polite, and don’t be the reason someone suddenly invests in a guesthouse… just to keep you out of their actual house.