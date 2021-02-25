“Rugrats” Gets Reboot With Original Cast

If you were a kid in the 90s, then this may excite you!

Nickelodeon has announced it is reuniting the original voice cast for a new animated series.

The series will debut on Paramount Plus, Paramount’s new streaming service, sometime this spring following Plus’s launch on March 4. Oh, great! There goes another $4.99 per month!

Click HERE for your first look!

Paramount Plus launches with a library of 30,000-plus TV episodes and more than 2,500 movies, and in the first year is set to premiere 36 original series.

It also will present more than 1,000 live sporting events annually. The content comes from CBS (including CBS News and CBS Sports) and cable network brands Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, and Smithsonian Channel, with movies from Paramount Pictures, MGM, and other studios.