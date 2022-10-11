Rules For Surviving In A Stupid World!

Back in the late 70s, a professor of economics of History at the University of California, Berkeley published an essay outlining human stupidity!

The author explains that stupid people share several character traits! They are abundant, they are irrational and cause problems for others without apparent benefits to themselves.

The author continues to explain that there are no defences against stupidity. The only way a society can avoid being crushed by the burden of its idiots is if the non-stupid work even harder to offset the stupid!

HERE ARE THE FIVE LAWS OF HUMAN STUPIDITY!

Law 1: Everyone underestimates the number of stupid individuals in circulation.

Law: 2 the probability that a certain person is stupid is independent of any other characteristic of that person. Simply put, stupidity sees no race, gender, nationality, education level or income.

Law 3: A stupid person, according to the economist, causes problems for others without any clear benefit to himself.

Law 4: Non-stupid people always underestimate the damaging power of stupid individuals. In particular non-stupid people constantly forget that at all times and places and under any circumstances to deal with and/or associating with stupid people always turns out to be a costly mistake.

Law 5: A stupid person is the most dangerous type of person!