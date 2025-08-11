Rupert Grint Returns as Ed Sheeran’s Obsessed Fan in New “A Little More” Music Video

It’s been 14 years since Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint first teamed up for the Lego House music video — but the duo is back, and things have gotten even more… obsessed.

Ed dropped the video for his new single A Little More Thursday night, and yes, Rupert is once again playing that lovesick, Sheeran-obsessed fan. This time, though, it’s taken to a whole new level. He’s seeing Ed everywhere — on billboards, at the gym, on TV, even in the movies. And in the most dramatic twist? As Rupert’s character is standing at the altar ready to say “I do,” his bride suddenly morphs into Ed Sheeran. (Which, to be fair, might be some people’s dream wedding scenario.)

The song itself is a bit of an emotional rollercoaster, with lyrics like:

“I used to love you, now every day I hate you just a little more… Life got better when I lost you, but every day I hate you just a little more and more and more.”

Ed says it’s one of his most personal releases yet — and honestly, the video matches that mix of drama and humour perfectly.

After the release, Ed shared how grateful he was that Rupert said yes to the idea:

“I hadn’t worked with @rupertgrint in 14 years since Lego House, so didn’t know if he’d say yes to this idea. But I’m so glad he did. It’s such a fun, bonkers video… Rupert, my brother from another mother, thank you for throwing yourself into this.”

And in true Ed fashion, he also encouraged fans to get creative: make your own videos with the song… preferably aimed at your ex. (He even joked about looking amazing in a wedding dress — and he’s not wrong.)

A Little More will be on Sheeran’s upcoming eighth studio album, Play, out September 12. If the rest of the album is as catchy — and slightly unhinged — as this track, we’re in for a treat.