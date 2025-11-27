Rush Hour 4 Is Officially Happening — And Yes, It’s Complicated

Well, this one comes with a side of nostalgia and controversy.

After years of rumours and pauses, “Rush Hour 4” is moving forward and is reportedly in the works at Paramount, bringing back original stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker for another round of fast-talking, high-kicking, buddy-cop chaos.

The wildly popular franchise launched in 1998 and gave us three films packed with action, comedy, and quotable moments that many of us still associate with peak movie-night energy.

Why the Long Delay?

A fourth film was previously shelved after director Brett Ratner was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017. Multiple women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, came forward with allegations of harassment and assault. Since then, Ratner stepped away from feature filmmaking.

Despite this history, reports indicate Ratner is set to return to direct Rush Hour 4, marking his first major film since those accusations — a decision that has already sparked mixed reactions online.

A Political Plot Twist

Adding another layer to the story, the revival reportedly follows a specific request linked to Donald Trump, with Ratner currently also working on a documentary about Melania Trump for Amazon.

Yes. A lot is happening.

So What Is Rush Hour, Again?

For anyone needing a refresher:

The series follows the chaotic yet lovable partnership of Hong Kong Inspector Lee (Chan) and LAPD Detective James Carter (Tucker) as they attempt to fight crime while wildly clashing in personalities, methods, and patience levels.

Think: high-speed chases, cultural misunderstandings, and the kind of buddy dynamic that screams late-90s blockbuster comfort.

The Takeaway

Fans are excited to see the iconic duo reunite — but the director’s return will undoubtedly keep this project under close public scrutiny.

So yes, Rush Hour 4 is happening… but it’s arriving with nostalgia, side-eye, and a very loud internet debate.