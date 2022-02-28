RUSSIAN PRODUCTS DISAPPEARING FROM SHELVES

Russia is starting to feel the heat over its invasion of Ukraine.

Along with several financial sanctions, the U.S. government is looking at banning Russian seafood, gas and wheat exports are being watched, international sports teams are refusing to play Russian teams, and the European Union has closed its airspace to Russian planes.

Now add Vodka to the list. Stores and bars across the US and Canada are voluntarily pulling Russian vodka from their shelves, with many offering premium vodkas from Ukraine instead.

TO CLARIFY:

Russian Standard Vodka- Is Russian

Most popular vodkas in the U.S. and Canada — including Smirnoff, Ciroc, Tito’s, Absolut, Svedka, Grey Goose, SKYY and New Amsterdam — are not made in Russia. They are made in Sweden, France, the U.K. and the U.S.

Smirnoff Vodka

Absolut Vodka



Absolut is quintessentially Swedish vodka. It is manufactured in the southern Swedish region of ‘Scania’ (Skåne in Swedish), and more specifically, in the small towns of Nöbbelöv and Åhus.

Grey Goose!

GREY GOOSE Vodka is distilled in Picardy, France, and bottled in Cognac, France. Discover even more about the origins of Grey Goose and learn the story from crop to cork.

SKYY

Created in California in 1992, SKYY is distilled via four-column distillation from 100% American grains. It uses pure filtered water and is triple-filtered. Made in the USA.

