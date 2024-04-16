‘Rust’ Movie Armourer Gets 18 Months In Jail For Involuntary Manslaughter

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armourer of the film “Rust” who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter last month for the 2021 on-set fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was sentenced by a New Mexico judge to 18 months in prison Monday, the maximum possible punishment.

The judge had some pretty harsh words for Hannah saying in part: “You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon,” the judge said. “But for you, Ms. Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner, and a little boy would have his mother.”

As the armourer, Gutierrez Reed was responsible for firearm safety and storage on set. She became the first person to stand trial and be convicted in the case.

At trial, prosecutors argued she repeatedly violated safety protocol and acted without caution in performing her duties, leading to Hutchins’ death…

Gutierrez Reed, 26, had no visible reaction to the sentence. She was taken from the courtroom after the sentence was announced.

Alec Baldwin is expected to stand trial in July. The actor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty and has maintained he did not pull the firearm’s trigger.