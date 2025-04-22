Ryan Gosling and Shawn Levy Set to Soar into the Galaxy with Star Wars: Starfighter, Landing May 2027

The Star Wars universe is getting an exciting new chapter — and it’s got serious Canadian star power. At Star Wars Celebration Japan, it was officially announced that Ryan Gosling will lead Star Wars: Starfighter, a standalone adventure directed by fellow Canuck Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine, Stranger Things), set for release on May 28, 2027.

My favourite #StarWarsCelebration moment from Day One: @ShawnLevyDirect and Ryan Gosling unveiling the title and release date for #StarWarsStarfighter



“We have a feeling with this story and this collaboration, we can get it right.”



More: https://t.co/8O0VUzTHiN #SWCJ #SWC pic.twitter.com/MxfpaR3nWD — Mark Daniell (@markhdaniell) April 18, 2025

Levy, who’s been developing the film since 2022 alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars creative guru Dave Filoni, described the project as “a new adventure” that takes place five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. It will feature a brand-new cast of characters and explore an era of the Star Wars timeline never seen on screen before.

“It’s not a prequel, it’s not a sequel,” Levy teased. “This is something entirely new.”

Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi /Getty Images for Disney

Gosling, who surprised fans by appearing at the Tokyo event, couldn’t contain his excitement — or childhood nostalgia. He shared a photo of the Star Wars bedsheets his mom saved from when he was a kid, telling fans, “I was dreaming about Star Wars before I even saw the film.” Gosling praised the script as “filled with heart and adventure,” and said it’s “the kind of movie I’ve always wanted to make.”

Wearing a cap emblazoned with Han Solo’s iconic quote “Never tell me the odds,” Gosling and Levy promised they’re ready to take on the weight of the Star Wars legacy — and make something fans will love.

With Starfighter leading a new wave of Star Wars theatrical releases, and no details yet on additional cast or story specifics, fans will be watching the stars closely as the Force awakens once again — in a whole new way.