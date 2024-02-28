Ryan Gosling Will Perform “I Am Ken” At The Oscars

Our beloved Canadian actor will perform the song from the Barbie movie at the 96th annual ceremony on March 10th. However, the Academy has chosen not to provide any official comment on the matter.

The question of whether Gosling would take on the challenge of showcasing his vocal talents at the Oscars has been looming since both he and the song garnered nominations in January.

The song was written by Mark Robson and Andrew Wyatt who both shared their aspirations for Gosling to perform the famous song while attending the Grammys.

“I’m Just Ken” is one of the two tracks from “Barbie” that received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. The other nominated song is “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas.

Despite competing against these tracks, “I’m Just Ken” and another “Barbie” hit, “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa, fell short at the Grammy Awards, where Eilish and Finneas took home the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.