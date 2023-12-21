Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ The Christmas Version

She’s Barbie. He’s just Ken. And now, it’s Christmas.

In case you are wondering, there are four versions of the now-nominated song, “I’m Just Ken.”

With the help of Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Gosling released an 80s-style power ballad from the movie, also titled “I’m Just Ken,” as well as three remixes: the stripped-down “I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic),” the dance floor ready “I’m Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix),” and the festive “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie).”

“I’m Just Ken” is up for best song written for visual media at the 2024 Grammy Awards as well as the Golden Globe for best original song.