Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively ‘Deeply And Unreservedly Sorry’ For Plantation Wedding

Ryan Reynolds is apologizing for holding his wedding to Blake Lively at a former plantation in South Carolina back in 2012.

The topic came up during the “Deadpool” star’s recent interview with Fast Company.

Reynolds told Fast Company that having their wedding at Boone Hall, a former plantation in South Carolina is “something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for.”

“It’s impossible to reconcile,” he said. “What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

They can’t take it back, but they can try to make things right!

In June they donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) following a reported pair of $1 million donations he and Lively made last year to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.