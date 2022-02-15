Listen Live

Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell Give Love To The B.C. Lions At The Super Bowl!

Ryan is so awesome!

By Dirt/Divas

Ryan never misses a chance to promote his Canadian roots!

Ryan took to Twitter on Sunday night posing with Will Ferrell who was dressed in B.C. Lions gears to promote the Canadian Foot Ball League.

 

 

The tag line: “Will keeps asking why there’s no fourth down.”

 

The CFL is very different than the NFL. There are only three downs instead of four, a wider field that’s 110 yards long … and don’t even get us started on the rouge.

 

The B.C. Lions certainly appear to have appreciated the gesture, replying with a bit of locker-room humour: “Wait til he compares the size of our balls …”

