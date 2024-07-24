Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Are in Toronto for the Canadian Premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine"

One of the most anticipated blockbusters of the summer made its Canadian premiere in Toronto on Tuesday, as Marvel rolled out the red (and yellow) carpet for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, longtime pals and stars of the film, were joined by director Shawn Levy at the Scotiabank Theatre to meet fans and unleash their R-rated humour onto Canadian screens for the first time, ahead of the movie's official release.

Embracing Canadian Roots

On the red carpet, the stars and their director emphasized the importance of the film's Canadian identity. "They're Canadian," Reynolds told CBC News. "They're Canadian characters! What an opportunity to have two hugely iconic superheroes enter the MCU and do it draped in maple syrup."

Both Deadpool, a.k.a. Wade Wilson, and Wolverine, a.k.a. Logan, are Canadian according to their comic book origins. Deadpool hails from Regina, while Wolverine was born near Cold Lake in northern Alberta. This Canadian connection extends to the actors and director as well, with Reynolds being from Vancouver and Levy from Montreal.

Breaking Records and Pre-Sales

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theatres today, and it’s already making waves. Pre-sales for the film currently stand at $19 million, according to Deadline.

Tickets went on sale in May and quickly broke sales records.

A Celebration of Canadian Talent

The event was a celebration of Canadian talent and culture, highlighting the significant contribution of Canadian actors and filmmakers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reynolds and Jackman, known for their playful banter and genuine camaraderie, brought an extra layer of excitement to the premiere, making it a memorable night for fans.

So, grab your tickets and get ready to enjoy the hilarious and action-packed adventures of Deadpool & Wolverine.

With its strong Canadian ties and record-breaking anticipation, this film is set to be a summer hit you won't want to miss!