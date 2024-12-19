Ryan Reynolds Receives the Order of Canada

Ryan Reynolds has officially been appointed to the Order of Canada, one of the highest recognitions a Canadian can receive, and we couldn't be more proud! The announcement was made this Wednesday, revealing a distinguished group of recipients who've made lasting contributions to their communities and beyond.

The Order of Canada, established in 1967, is a prestigious honour that recognizes individuals who have had a significant impact on Canadian society. Since its creation, more than 8,000 individuals have been appointed, including top academics, community leaders, and—this year—Ryan Reynolds, O.C., O.B.C.

A Star Who Shines Both On-Screen and Off

While Ryan Reynolds is best known for his role as Deadpool, his impact extends far beyond Hollywood. In addition to his impressive film career, Reynolds has long been an advocate for various causes, particularly those supporting Canadian communities. He's worked closely with organizations like Water First Education, Covenant House Vancouver, and the Sick Kids Foundation, using his platform to support initiatives that make a real difference.

But it’s not just about giving back to the community—Reynolds also co-founded initiatives to increase opportunities for under-represented groups, showing his commitment to making Canada (and the world) a better place for everyone.

Related: Ryan Reynolds Teams Up with Wonder Woman for His Annual SickKids Holiday Campaign

Why This Matters

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon beautifully summed up the importance of the Order of Canada by saying, "Members of the Order of Canada are builders of hope for a better future." By broadening the realm of possibilities and inspiring others to push their boundaries, Reynolds is a shining example of how to use fame for good.

As one of this year’s 88 new appointments, Ryan Reynolds is in good company with top university professors, community leaders, and more. His appointment to the Order of Canada is a well-deserved recognition of his work both on and off the screen.

Here's to Ryan Reynolds: a true Canadian hero who's helping make the world a better place, one act of kindness at a time!