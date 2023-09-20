Ryan Reynolds Urging People to Ditch Pumpkin Spice For Gin!

In honour of Aviation Gin kicking off its first year as the official American Gin of Negroni Week, the celebrity founder, released a new video to educate fans on how to create an Aviation Gin Negroni.

A Negroni is an Italian cocktail, made of one part gin, one part vermouth rosso and one part Campari, garnished with orange peel.

“It’s nearly fall, which means the entire universe will once again be losing its mind for pumpkin spice. Well, not at Aviation. Not on my watch. Let’s make a Negroni,” he declared at the start of the hilarious clip released on Monday.

Ryan teaches us how to make Negroni…The ingredients include 1 oz. bitter red liqueur, 1 oz. sweet vermouth, and 1 oz. gin, and an orange peel.

Negroni Week is celebrated around the world between September 18th and September 24th.