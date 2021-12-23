RYAN SEACREST EXTENDS DEAL TO HOST ‘NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE’

The 46-year-old television and radio personality Ryan Seacrest has signed a multi-year deal extension to host and executive produce ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for years to come.

2021 will mark Seacrest’s 17th year as host and the special’s 50th anniversary. This year’s show will air on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Seacrest first joined the special in 2005 after creator and original host Dick Clark had a stroke. Clark served as co-host until his death in 2012.

This year, Seacrest will host the New York special in Times Square; and Billy Porter and Ciara will host the New Orleans and Los Angeles celebrations, respectively.