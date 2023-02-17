Ryan Seacrest Is Leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

He’s been co-hosting for six years! Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa’s husband, will fill the seat after he leaves.

Ryan announced that he would be leaving his early morning duties this spring saying that he never expected to stay this long.

Ryan took to Instagram to say “I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share.” He said, ”When I signed on to host ‘Live’ in 2017 it was meant to be for three years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season.”

Ryan says he’ll continue to host American Idol with the new season kicking off this weekend, and he will still do his radio show on KIIS-FM and host “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” on ABC is the No. 1 daytime talk show per household and in total viewership. Ripa has hosted “Live” since 2001, first with Regis Philbin and later with Michael Strahan.