Sabrina Carpenter Cast in Alice in Wonderland–Inspired Musical Film 🎶🫖✨

Her first major studio lead and producer role

Sabrina Carpenter is truly in her era. After a massive year filled with chart-topping hits, a feature on The Life of a Showgirl, and even a little SNL-related chaos, the pop star is levelling up again — this time on the big screen.

The singer-actress has officially been cast as the lead in Universal’s new musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s trippy classic, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Not only will she star in the film, but she’ll also be stepping behind the camera as a producer — a huge milestone in her career.

🎬 A Big Step Into Major Studio Territory

Sabrina isn’t new to acting — fans will remember her from Girl Meets World, Netflix’s Tall Girl, and Prime Video’s Emergency. But this marks her first-ever starring role in a major studio feature, which is a pretty massive glow-up.

🎶 Riding High Off a Monster Year

This news arrives right after the Espresso singer scored six Grammy nominations for her 2025 album Man’s Best Friend, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in August.

Not a bad year for someone who also gave us the unofficial song of the summer.

RELATED: Watch 10-Year-Old Sabrina Carpenter Rock Out as Axl Rose 🎤🎸

🐇 Down the Rabbit Hole, Again

Carroll’s iconic story is in the public domain and has inspired countless adaptations — from Disney’s 1951 animated classic to Tim Burton’s dark, quirky films in the 2010s. Now, Universal is taking its turn with a bold, musical twist.

No plot details or release dates yet, but if Sabrina’s involved, expect:

✨ high-energy music

✨ whimsy

✨ fashion moments

✨ and maybe even a new hit single that’ll live rent-free in our heads

This might just be her biggest role yet — and honestly, we’re ready to follow her straight down the rabbit hole.