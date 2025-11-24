Sabrina Carpenter Arrests Miss Piggy

Sabrina Carpenter might have just delivered the most iconic moment of her Short N’ Sweet tour. If you’ve been following along, you already know she’s been “arresting” celebrities on stage with pink handcuffs for being “too hot.” Anne Hathaway got cuffed. Baby Spice got cuffed. It’s been a whole thing.

But at her final show in Los Angeles, Sabrina took it to another level.

The camera pans to the crowd and sitting there like the superstar she is is Miss Piggy herself. Sabrina asks for her name, Miss Piggy shouts “MISS PIGGY!” in full diva mode, and the entire arena loses its mind. Sabrina then tells her she’s “too hot” and the legendary puppet icon happily accepts her fate.

And here’s the fun part. This crossover was perfect timing. Sabrina is part of the upcoming 50th anniversary revival of The Muppet Show. Miss Piggy is starring in a brand-new movie that’s being produced by Jennifer Lawrence. These two queens are about to be everywhere.

It’s a diva renaissance for the ages and honestly, we’re here for it.