Sabrina Carpenter Is Twinning With Miss Piggy in The Muppet Show Teaser

Sabrina Carpenter is heading to the Muppet Theatre and she’s not going alone. The pop star is the special guest in the upcoming The Muppet Show musical event, set to premiere February 4 on Disney+ and ABC. The first teaser gives a pretty clear idea of the vibe. Classic Muppets chaos, a lot of heart, and yes, matching outfits with Miss Piggy.

In the teaser trailer, Carpenter gives Miss Piggy a confidence boost ahead of the big performance. “You are an icon,” she tells her, which Piggy pretends to brush off before clearly enjoying every second of it. Not long after, the two are twinning in coordinating looks, because of course they are.

The special marks a return to the original Muppet Theatre, complete with new music and behind-the-scenes antics. Executive producer Seth Rogen also pops up in the teaser, telling Fozzie Bear that being part of The Muppet Show has always been a dream of his, a statement Fozzie questions with his usual blunt honesty.

Kermit the Frog lays out what’s at stake, explaining that this is the return of The Muppet Show to the very stage where it all started, then ended, and maybe is starting again depending on how tonight goes. No pressure.

Disney first announced plans for the revival in September 2025, timing the premiere to coincide with the show’s 50th anniversary. The Muppet Show originally debuted as a variety series in 1976. Longtime performers are back, including Dave Goelz, the voice of Gonzo the Great, alongside Bill Barretta, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, and David Rudman.

This special follows recent Muppet projects like The Muppets Mayhem in 2023, which featured guest appearances from Lil Nas X and Kesha, and Muppets Now in 2020, with cameos from RuPaul, Aubrey Plaza, Danny Trejo, and more. The last standalone Muppet special aired in 2021 with Muppets Haunted Mansion.