Sabrina Carpenter Makes Super Bowl Debut with Pringles in Sweet and Salty New Ad

Sabrina Carpenter is officially heading to the Super Bowl, and she is doing it with a can of Pringles in hand.

The pop star has been revealed as the face of Pringles’ 2026 Super Bowl commercial, marking her first-ever appearance in a Big Game ad. The full spot airs during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8.

The 15-second teaser shows Carpenter sitting on a kitchen floor, dressed in a white turtleneck dress and kitten heels, holding a flower made entirely of Pringles chips. As she plucks each chip petal, she repeats the familiar phrase, “He loves me, he loves me not,” changing her tone with each line. After a dramatic pause, she lands on “He loves me,” and celebrates by crunching into the final chip.

While Pringles is keeping most details under wraps, the brand confirmed the commercial will continue its revived “Once You Pop, The Pop Don’t Stop” campaign. According to a press release, fans can expect more sneak peeks in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

The campaign was created by BBDO New York and promises the same playful, slightly unhinged humour Pringles has become known for during the Big Game. The brand famously brought back its iconic slogan in 2025 with a surreal ad featuring duck lips and an actual flock of ducks.

Pringles has a long history of memorable Super Bowl ads. Last year’s commercial featured Adam Brody, Nick Offerman, James Harden and NFL coach Andy Reid, all paying tribute to the brand’s signature mustache mascot. In previous years, stars like Chris Pratt and Meghan Trainor have also appeared in Pringles Super Bowl spots.

Carpenter joins a growing list of celebrities attached to Super Bowl LX commercials. Earlier this week, Elijah Wood announced his involvement in a Skittles campaign with a twist. Instead of airing during the game, Wood will perform a live Skittles commercial on a fan’s lawn, streamed on social media during the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LX takes place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. If this teaser is any indication, Sabrina Carpenter’s Pringles debut is shaping up to be one of the sweeter moments of the night, with just the right amount of crunch.