Sabrina Carpenter Teams Up with the Muppets for Disney+ Special

Get ready for some musical chaos and plenty of felt-filled fun—Sabrina Carpenter is heading to the Muppet Theatre!

Disney+ has announced a brand-new Muppet Show special, produced by Seth Rogen, that’s set to premiere in 2026. The special will act as a pilot for a new season of the iconic variety series, just in time for the Muppets’ 50th anniversary celebration.

And yes, fans can expect all the classics—Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the rest of the gang—back on stage delivering music, comedy, and the kind of delightful chaos only the Muppets can pull off.

Carpenter won’t just be starring alongside the Muppets, she’ll also serve as an executive producer, joining Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee.

It’s been a massive year for both Carpenter and Rogen. Sabrina dropped her chart-topping album Man’s Best Friend, scored a headlining slot at Coachella 2026, and picked up wins at last week’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Rogen’s comedy series The Studio dominated the Emmys, taking home 12 awards—making it the most decorated comedy season ever.