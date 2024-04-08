SACHA BARON COHEN AND ISLA FISHER SEPARATED AFTER 14 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have announced their separation after 14 years of marriage.

A joint Instagram statement by the couple read: “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Per PEOPLE, Baron Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, first met back in 2001 at a party in Sydney, Australia. Cohen and Fisher were engaged in 2004 and went on to get married in 2010. The pair share three children: Olive, 15, Elula, 12, and Montgomery, 8.

Rumours that the couple were having marital difficulties have been circulating for months. Fisher attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party solo earlier this year, and she had not posted any photos with her husband via Instagram since November 2023.