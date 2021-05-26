Samuel E. Wright, The Voice of Sebastian In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Passes Away

Perhaps you didn’t know his face, but his voice was very recognizable. The man who played many characters for the Walt Disney Company has died at the age of 74.

In addition to his role in the 1989 movie The Little Mermaid, along with its sequels and spin-offs, Wright played Mufasa in the original Broadway production of The Lion King and also as the character of Kron in the 2000’s Dinosaur.

His final role was once again as Sebastian in 2008s The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning.

Outside of Disney, Wright appeared in several other Broadway musicals and plays as well including Jesus Christ Superstar (his Broadway debut) and Pippin.