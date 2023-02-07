Sand That Tom Brady Stood On While Announcing Retirement going For $100,000!

If you would like a piece of Tom Brady’s history, it can be yours. Someone went to the exact spot where Brady announced his retirement, collected some sand from the beach he was standing on and poured it into a jar.

The entrepreneur advertised the sand on eBay for $677, but it should sell for a lot more than that.

After at least 119 bids, it will likely sell for over $100,000, plus $5.10 shipping and handling.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady retired Wednesday after 23 seasons in the NFL. His first 20 were with the New England Patriots, and he spent his final three in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers.

Bidding ends at 2:43 p.m. ET on Feb. 12, just about four hours before Super Bowl LVII.