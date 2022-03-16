Sandra Bullock Explains How She Got Through Her Nude Scene With Channing Tatum

In the new movie The Lost City, Sandra plays an author who gets kidnapped while Channing plays the romance novel cover model.

In this fun new comedy, poor Sandra had to shoot some nude scenes with Channing! Sandra Bullock has joked she looked at Channing Tatum’s “left thigh” to avoid getting distracted during his nude scene.

Sandra revealed this while stopping by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Full on, face to face, with the landscape… I had to spend some time down there…

“When you are down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it you will get nothing done. So I looked at his left thigh.”

Sandra was required to inspect his crotch area for the scene, but she didn’t feel any “weirdness” about the work at the time.

Sandra revealed that she will be taking a short break from acting as she wants to be with her kids and family 24/7 right now!

She says she doesn’t know how long it’ll last but wants to spend time with her family and do ‘mom’ stuff with her kids. Her break starts as soon as she’s done promoting her new movie: ‘Lost City, with co-stars Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt.