Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Release Date For ‘And Just Like That…’

And just like that… we’ve got a release date! Sarah Jessica Parker finally let us know when the new “Sex and the City” show is coming out.

Sarah Jessica Parker takes viewers behind the scenes of the Sex and the City revival in this new footage, as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes have all-new New York adventures.

The 29-second teaser from the reboot was racking up more than 52-thousand views an hour. SJP revealed the 10-episode series will air in December.