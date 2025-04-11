Saturday Night Live Is Coming to the U.K. — Live From London, Actually!

Dust off your tea and crumpet jokes because Saturday Night Live is officially going international again, heading across the pond to London.

NBC just announced that a U.K. version of the iconic sketch comedy show is in the works. Yes, it will follow the same format we all know and love: a rotating roster of celebrity hosts, musical guests, and a new cast of British comedians ready to serve sketch gold (or glorious flops — it’s SNL, after all).

A Whole New Cast of Characters

While the cast hasn’t been revealed yet, the series will be produced in partnership with Sky Studios and promises all the trademark chaos of its NYC counterpart — but with a distinctly British flair. Think Love Island jokes, posh accents, and maybe the occasional sketch involving beans on toast.

And yes, Lorne Michaels is still at the helm as executive producer, so you can expect that familiar mix of awkward timing and iconic one-liners that’s defined the show for 50 years.

Not SNL’s First Global Rodeo

This isn’t the first time SNL has tried to go global — past attempts in countries like France, Japan, and Italy haven’t exactly stood the test of time. However, South Korea’s version is still going strong, so there’s hope for a hit in Her Majesty’s backyard (even if it’s now King Charles’s).

No word yet on when the U.K. version will debut, but one thing’s for sure: if the first guest host isn’t Adele, Idris Elba, or Phoebe Waller-Bridge, we riot.

Or at least politely write a strongly worded letter.