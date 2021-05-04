Saturday Night Live Is Ending Its 46th Season With A Bang
Fun!
Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X have been announced as the final musical guests for the last two episodes of SNL.
Rodrigo will appear on the May 15 episode while Lil Nas X will close out the season on May 22.
It’s a star-studded pair of hosts for both shows as well as Keegan-Michael Key (Mad-TV)is hosting on the 15th and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queens Gambit) will host on the 22nd.
Your final guests of Season 46! pic.twitter.com/f5Mu3urQSO
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 3, 2021