Saturday Night Live Is Ending Its 46th Season With A Bang

Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X have been announced as the final musical guests for the last two episodes of SNL.

Rodrigo will appear on the May 15 episode while Lil Nas X will close out the season on May 22.

It’s a star-studded pair of hosts for both shows as well as Keegan-Michael Key (Mad-TV)is hosting on the 15th and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queens Gambit) will host on the 22nd.