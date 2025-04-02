The Best Ways to Save Money on Grocery Shopping

Times are tough, and it feels like every grocery run costs more than the last.

If you're looking for ways to stretch your budget while still putting quality food on the table, here are some smart grocery shopping tips to help you save money:

1. Stick to the Perimeter of the Store

The centre aisles are often filled with processed snacks and impulse buys. Instead, focus on the outer sections, where you'll find fresh produce, meats, dairy, and eggs—staples that provide better nutritional value for your money.

2. Make a List and Stick to It

Before heading to the store, write down what you need and resist the temptation to stray. Avoiding impulse purchases (yes, even the snack aisle) can make a significant difference in your total bill.

3. Compare Prices Between Stores

Not all grocery stores offer the same prices. Try shopping around at different locations until you find the best deals on your most frequently purchased items.

4. Opt for Generic Brands

Many store-brand products are just as good as name brands but come at a lower price. Give them a try—you might not even notice a difference.

5. Never Shop on an Empty Stomach

Shopping while hungry can lead to impulse buying, especially with expensive snacks and treats. Eating a meal beforehand helps you stay focused on the essentials.

6. Check the Price Per Ounce or Unit

Sale signs can be misleading. Always look at the price per unit to determine the best deal rather than just the total cost.

7. Plan Meals Based on Perishable Items

Prioritizing ingredients that spoil quickly helps reduce food waste, which ultimately saves you money in the long run.

8. Buy Non-Perishables in Bulk

If your budget allows, purchasing staple items like rice, pasta, and canned goods in bulk can save you money over time.

9. Look High and Low on Shelves

Grocery stores tend to place the most expensive products at eye level. Check the top and bottom shelves for better deals.

10. Shop Your Pantry First

Before heading to the store, take inventory of what you already have. Clearing out your fridge and pantry can help you use up existing food and prevent unnecessary purchases.

By incorporating these strategies into your shopping routine, you can make a real difference in your grocery bill without sacrificing quality. Happy saving!