Scarlett Johannson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Colin Jost
Wait, what?
Scarlett Johannson is pregnant! She’s expecting her first child with her hubby Colin Jost. According to Page Six, “Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled”, adding that she’s been keeping the pregnancy on the DL, “keeping a very low profile.”
Scarlett “hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer.” Scarlett also has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.