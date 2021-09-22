‘SCHITT’S CREEK’S DAN LEVY SIGNS NETFLIX DEAL FOR FILM AND TELEVISION

Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy has signed a new deal with Netflix.

Netflix said in a press release that Levy will write and produce new film and TV projects for the streaming service.

Levy’s first project will be an untitled romantic comedy film.

Levy will write, direct and star in the film, as well as produce with Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske.

Levy will begin work on his first TV series in July 2022.