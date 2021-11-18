Science Behind The Perfect Hug!

Hugging is one of the most common types of affective touch encountered in everyday life, so if you’re going to do it- do it right!

According to a new study, embraces lasting between five and ten seconds are the most pleasant!

Scientists studied levels of pleasure from hugs of different durations and styles and found that hugs between five and 10 seconds are the best, but arm position doesn’t matter.

Special care should be taken to avoid extremely brief hugs around a second long, as those hugs didn’t insight emotion!

Further research is now needed to work out when exactly hugs become too long!

HUGS REALLY MAKE YOU FEEL BETTER AFTER AN ARGUMENT BECAUSE THEY HAVE A ‘CALMING EFFECT’ ON THE NERVES

A hug really does make you feel better after an argument, according to a 2018 study.

Holding hands also improves a person’s mood after a conflict, and the effect lasts until the next day!

Studying 400 people, the team found those who shared a hug with the person they’d fought with were less likely to harbour negative feelings in the hours and days after.

This adds weight to other studies showing affectionate human touch has a calming effect on the nerves.